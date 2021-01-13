Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Post $0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.46.

In other news, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total transaction of $3,392,555.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,561,504.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,207 shares of company stock valued at $67,653,621. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $1,593,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 21.0% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 22.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 152.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral stock opened at $387.80 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $405.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.53. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.18 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

