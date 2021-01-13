Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.07 Million

Analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to announce $12.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.01 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $50.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.90 million to $51.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $52.87 million, with estimates ranging from $51.44 million to $54.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SMSI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of SMSI opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $247.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,023.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 543.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 236.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

