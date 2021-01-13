Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Post -$1.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will announce earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). The Marcus reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 469.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($3.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million.

MCS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 27.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,823 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 210,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The Marcus has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.91.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

