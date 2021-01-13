Zacks: Analysts Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%.

ALPN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 76.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,516,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. 228,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $314.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.