Zacks: Analysts Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%.

ALPN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 76.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,516,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. 228,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $314.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

