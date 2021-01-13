Zacks: Analysts Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. 15,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,254. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

