Zacks: Analysts Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to post sales of $13.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.30 million and the lowest is $13.16 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $13.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $44.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.19 million to $45.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $54.23 million, with estimates ranging from $52.34 million to $56.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Edap Tms from $5.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $186.47 million, a PE ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

