Zacks: Analysts Expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will post sales of $25.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.30 million and the lowest is $24.94 million. Energy Recovery posted sales of $15.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full year sales of $117.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $117.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $99.38 million, with estimates ranging from $98.76 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Recovery.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERII. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $199,039.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $357,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 974,733 shares in the company, valued at $13,928,934.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,226 shares of company stock worth $1,186,379. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Energy Recovery by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 146,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 574.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERII stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.45 million, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.