Zacks: Analysts Expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Invesco posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

IVZ stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Invesco has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 100,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 317,145 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

