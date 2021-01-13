Zacks: Analysts Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post sales of $485.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $482.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $487.50 million. iRobot reported sales of $426.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRBT. BidaskClub lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. iRobot has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $98.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.47.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $240,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,636 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 59,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 743.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in iRobot by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

