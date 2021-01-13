Zacks: Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report $150.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.10 million and the lowest is $150.00 million. Photronics reported sales of $159.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $650.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $651.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,407.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $36,087.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,531.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $797,092. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,256,000 after buying an additional 333,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 35.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 226,162 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 222.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 177,476 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 534,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Photronics by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 494,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 151,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.