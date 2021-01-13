Zacks: Analysts Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.79 Million

Analysts expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce sales of $45.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.00 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $42.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $178.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $179.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $183.50 million, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $185.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFBC. B. Riley upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $788.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 209,527 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.