Zacks: Analysts Expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Q2 posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $1,265,500.00. Also, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $254,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,384.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,048 shares of company stock valued at $28,241,920. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after acquiring an additional 413,446 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,229,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,150,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,212,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 751,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,288. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.68. Q2 has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $130.59.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

