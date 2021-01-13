Zacks: Analysts Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.13 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report $167.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. Renasant posted sales of $146.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $665.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $658.20 million to $678.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $631.53 million, with estimates ranging from $614.50 million to $665.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%.

RNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,539,000 after buying an additional 669,570 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 64.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 241,645 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 246,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 155,665 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,200,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Renasant by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 82,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

