Zacks: Analysts Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $737.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to post $737.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $675.29 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $888.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.47.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,747,000 after buying an additional 173,328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after buying an additional 1,670,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 879,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,322,000 after buying an additional 73,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $199.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.61 and a 200 day moving average of $170.09. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $211.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

