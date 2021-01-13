Zacks: Analysts Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.41. TechTarget posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.75. The company had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,108. TechTarget has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.92 and a beta of 0.92.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $2,920,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,854,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after buying an additional 36,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 310,162.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 468,345 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter worth $1,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

