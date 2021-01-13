Zacks: Analysts Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to announce sales of $306.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.70 million and the highest is $310.37 million. UDR posted sales of $302.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.47.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UDR by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,722,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,683,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after buying an additional 1,324,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 21.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,354,000 after purchasing an additional 548,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in UDR by 21.5% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,671,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,110,000 after buying an additional 472,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

