Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will report sales of $8.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.54 billion and the highest is $8.98 billion. Chubb posted sales of $9.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $35.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.79 billion to $36.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $36.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.22 billion to $37.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.63.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Chubb by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Chubb by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in Chubb by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 56,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 21,556 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $156.61 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.