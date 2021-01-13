Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.65 Million

Brokerages expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report sales of $51.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $52.30 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $49.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $203.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $204.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $204.45 million, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $206.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

