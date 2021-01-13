Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.19 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Owen J. Sullivan purchased 7,245 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,033 shares in the company, valued at $724,727.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,533.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,517 shares of company stock worth $193,454. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 233,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Computer Task Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

