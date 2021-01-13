Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Epizyme also posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPZM. Barclays dropped their price objective on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

In related news, Director Carl Goldfischer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after buying an additional 762,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after buying an additional 620,698 shares during the period. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after buying an additional 523,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,990,000 after buying an additional 469,182 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $27.82.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

