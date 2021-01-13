Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of EYEG stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other EyeGate Pharmaceuticals news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,531,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $8,007,658.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

