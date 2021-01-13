Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Post $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. Level One Bancorp posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

LEVL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Level One Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

LEVL stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,322. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $158.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.