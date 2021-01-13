Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to announce sales of $12.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.81 billion and the lowest is $12.19 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $12.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $48.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.15 billion to $49.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $55.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.34 billion to $62.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,875,000 after buying an additional 4,736,500 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,629 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $45,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

