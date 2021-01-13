Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

SLNO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,858. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $180.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 78.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 119.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 85,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.