Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Brokerages expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Trimble also posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.02. 1,461,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,312. Trimble has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,377.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Trimble by 6.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.