Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.17 Million

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021


Equities analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to report sales of $291.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.40 million to $295.00 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $302.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,671,000 after acquiring an additional 135,695 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,807,000 after purchasing an additional 461,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $53.52.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

