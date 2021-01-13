Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Ciena reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

CIEN traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.20. 1,333,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.84. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $104,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 39.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

