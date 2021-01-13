Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 173.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter.

BVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NYSE BVN traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 34,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,638. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.