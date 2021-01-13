Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.87.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Insiders bought a total of 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.47. 600,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

