Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report $119.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.38 million and the highest is $120.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $138.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $393.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $393.29 million to $394.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $431.51 million, with estimates ranging from $424.80 million to $442.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.63 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $538.40 million, a PE ratio of 112.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 28,056 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,151,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 258,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth $496,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.