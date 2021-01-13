Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Heritage Financial posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.07 million.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $107,435.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,577.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 33,733 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 314,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Financial by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 100,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

