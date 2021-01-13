Zacks: Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.57. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBCP shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 574.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 67.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $449.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

