Zacks: Brokerages Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to post $5.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.52 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $3.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.15 billion to $22.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.17 billion to $21.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

NYSE:TFC opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $51,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $53,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

