Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will report $129.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.00 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $113.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $444.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.00 million to $445.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $503.23 million, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $511.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,214,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,843,000 after buying an additional 412,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3,160.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 927,148 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.6% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 549,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 85,998 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 473,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 39.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 331,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

