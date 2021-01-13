Zano (ZANO) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Zano has a total market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $51,568.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00108245 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00239769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00060160 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00058208 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,495,441 coins and its circulating supply is 10,465,941 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

