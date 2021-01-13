ZBG Token Price Reaches $0.0453 on Exchanges (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $11.95 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One ZBG Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00043549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00396278 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.59 or 0.04297577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZT is a token. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

ZBG Token Token Trading

ZBG Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

