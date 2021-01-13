ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $21,944.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.00330861 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00076770 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00037739 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000069 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,080,431 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

