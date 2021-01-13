Zcoin (XZC) Hits Market Cap of $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,415.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.02 or 0.03083438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.19 or 0.00395844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.31 or 0.01353376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.93 or 0.00584297 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00471128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.41 or 0.00331506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020886 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

