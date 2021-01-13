Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up about 3.3% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $412.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,418. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $419.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.78.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.