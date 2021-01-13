Zeepin Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $192,329.11 and $36,951.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00030651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00107086 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00060397 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00239738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00058221 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,079.13 or 0.85847993 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

