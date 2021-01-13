Zeepin (ZPT) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $187,663.21 and approximately $52,953.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00026369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00111207 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00262796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00063568 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00062567 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.