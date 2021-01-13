ZeroSwap Price Reaches $0.0730 (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $369,372.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00029309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00112826 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00258599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00064502 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00062466 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,437,714 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.