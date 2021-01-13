Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0680 on Major Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $737.40 million and $124.88 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00052831 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001642 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1,035.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021170 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002640 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,130,877,103 coins and its circulating supply is 10,839,409,950 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

