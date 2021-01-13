Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZION. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $931,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 608,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 29,041 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 805.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 22,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

