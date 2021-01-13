Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.79 Million

Analysts expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce $56.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.68 million to $56.90 million. ZIX posted sales of $50.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $217.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.29 million to $217.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $242.30 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $243.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. ZIX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ZIX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in ZIX by 2,745.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $488.41 million, a P/E ratio of -27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. ZIX has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

