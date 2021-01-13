ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Update

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 304,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 925,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ZKIN stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. ZK International Group has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

