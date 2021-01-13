ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Update

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 304,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 925,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of ZKIN stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. ZK International Group has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.75.
ZK International Group Company Profile
