Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 533.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.93. The stock had a trading volume of 77,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,931. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.17 and its 200 day moving average is $158.00. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

