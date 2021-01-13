Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Down 7.3%

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) shares were down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 1,949,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,027,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

A number of analysts have commented on ZGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the third quarter valued at $901,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,073,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zogenix by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 46,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

