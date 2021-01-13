Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Lifted by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2,034.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,464 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up 11.9% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $32,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after buying an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,711,000 after buying an additional 370,190 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $213,266,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total transaction of $34,200,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,396,233.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total value of $4,080,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,884 shares of company stock valued at $74,937,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $26.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.94. 347,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,096. The stock has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.26 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.79.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.54.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

