ZrCoin (ZRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $56,833.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00108660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00242941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00060268 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00058853 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.